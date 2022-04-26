Duluth Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting of Home

DULUTH, Minn.- Several gunshots were fired at a Lincoln Park residence Tuesday night before a vehicle fled the scene, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 2300 block of West 2nd Street.

Investigators determined the front of the residence was struck several times by gunshots, and an unknown vehicle fled the scene.

According to the spokesperson, there were people inside, but no one was injured.

Police have not identified any suspects and continue to investigate.