Hoops Brewing Owner Dave Hoops Talks Beer Industry, Community, His Legacy

DULUTH, Minn. – Dave Hoops, owner of Hoops Brewing in Canal Park, is one of a select group chosen to judge the World Beer Cup in Minneapolis next month.

In the meantime, Hoops talked to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger about the beer industry, community and his legacy. Click the video above for the conversation.