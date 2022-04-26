Prepare Now for the Upcoming Camping, Canoeing, and Outdoor Adventure Season

DULUTH, MN – While the arrival of warmer weather continues to be put on hold here in the Northland, preparing for camping season should not be delayed. The crew over at Frost River tell us now is the time to get the camping gear out of storage and ready to go for when we do finally warm up. In addition to getting your gear ready, it’s a good idea to start booking your trip now as campsites and permits, particularly for the BWCA are going fast.

“Last year, the forest service noticed that they were having overcrowding problems and they’ve limited some of the more visited entry points. There’s still permits out there, but a lot of the really popular entry points are booked out solid for next couple of weeks, next couple of months,” said David Hoole, senior facilities coordinator at Frost River.

Frost River does provide rental gear such as canoe packs, day packs, and bike bags for those who want to try before they buy or for those who want something reliable for their outdoor adventure.