Spencer Aune Named First-Ever Head Coach of Rock Ridge Boys Basketball Team

Aune spent the past decade leading the Virgina girls basketball team after spending three years as an assistant at his alma mater of Hibbing.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – This wee, Rock Ridge has announced that Spencer Aune will be the first-ever head coach of its new boys basketball team next season.

“It’s a little nerve-racking too because you’re the start. There’s going to be a lot to do. It’s fun. It’s exciting. Both programs have great histories and we don’t want to forget those. But we’re starting from scratch and we want to build something new with these students,” Aune said.

The Rock Ridge Wolverines have already played under several sports, including football and cross country. Basketball will be one of the final ones to form. creating a bittersweet moment for fans of the Virginia Blue Devils and Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

“It was interesting to watch the other sports kind of go first and watch how that happened. And actually, it was really fun to watch because the excitement, especially this football season, to watch those two student bodies come together because they’re still going to separate schools until the new one is finished. That was really fun and it showed that this is going to be successful,” said Aune.

Both basketball programs will begin action in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Ridge High School is set to open its doors the following school year.