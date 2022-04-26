UW-Superior Baseball Rallies to Sweep Doubleheader Against Northland College

The Yellowjackets won the first game of the doubleheader after being down six runs in the first inning.
Sam Ali,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northland College would jump out to a 6-0 in the first inning, but the UW-Superior baseball team would rally to send the game into extras and go on to win 9-8 in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

And in Game 2, the Yellowjackets would get the win over the Lumberjacks 9-3 to sweep the doubleheader.

Categories: College, Sports

