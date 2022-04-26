UW-Superior Baseball Rallies to Sweep Doubleheader Against Northland College

The Yellowjackets won the first game of the doubleheader after being down six runs in the first inning.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northland College would jump out to a 6-0 in the first inning, but the UW-Superior baseball team would rally to send the game into extras and go on to win 9-8 in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

And in Game 2, the Yellowjackets would get the win over the Lumberjacks 9-3 to sweep the doubleheader.