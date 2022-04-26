UW-Superior Holds 8th Annual Day of Giving

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior’s 8th annual Superior Day of Giving took place Wednesday, one of their biggest fundraising days of the year.

Alumni and anyone who wanted to help financially support the university’s various programs had the option to do so online over the 24-hour period.

“This year we have a $50,000 challenge that has been offered up by a 1972 alum by the name of Ron Boortz and his wife Darla,” says Jeanne Thompson, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, “and so the gifts that are given today to our Superior Fund, which is the foundation’s annual fund, will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.”

Similar to last year, Yellowjacket Athletics hosted a live telethon for donations to the Champions Club. They were able to raise over $35,000.

Thompson adds the Day of Giving is part of the foundation’s Together We Are Superior campaign, with an overall goal to raise 20-millon dollars for the smallest university in the UW System. “We like to say that we are small but mighty, and we are. We truly are. And then to have Superior in our name as well, that our donors, our students, our faculty and staff, everyone truly is superior. That’s one of the reasons we selected “Together We Are Superior” as our campaign theme, because it wraps our arms around all of our constituents, from the students, the employees, the alumni, everyone who is engaged with the university.”

This campaign wraps up on June 30.