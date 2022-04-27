Drive-By Shooting Almost Hits Infant, Neighbors Respond

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are looking for the suspect who they say targeted a home and shot at it multiple times last night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, with the bullets narrowly missing a baby boy who was in his swing at the time.

People were inside the home on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street when it was shot at several times around 9:45 Tuesday night.

Police say a bullet flew past the newborn baby boy, missing him by just inches. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A car sped away after the shooting, but so far, no suspects have been named or caught yet. One neighbor shared with us what he heard.

“I heard 4 loud pops right in succession and I thought ‘I really hope those weren’t gun shots’ and I can’t always tell the difference between people shooting fireworks off here, or loud cars driving by so I was like, wait and listen for any sort of commotion and I didn’t hear anything so I thought hmm, must’ve been nothing,” A NEIGHBOR, Michael Lillegard said, “I like this part of town, I’ve never really felt uncomfortable, but that one makes you kind of think a little bit”.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 right away or send an anonymous tip on the Duluth Police Department’s website.