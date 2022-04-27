Duluth Junk Hunt Celebrates 10th Year at DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — An event at the DECC this weekend is helping some people out with their spring cleaning and helping others find diamonds in the rough.

The annual Junk Hunt makes its first appearance of 2022 this weekend, and all the vendors were unloading and setting up their vintage gear at the DECC on Wednesday.

The Junk Hunt happens twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of it where Owner Emily Broman reminisced on how far they’ve come since the start.

“We can’t believe it’s been 10 years already, we started with like a half a dozen vendors like in a counter building in downtown Duluth and now we’ve kind of graduated into the DECC which is the largest venue in town, and we have over 125 booths filled with all kinds of vintage, antique and repurposed treasures so we feel very fortunate that it’s gotten to this size,” Emily Broman, Organizer and Founder said.

The junk hunt goes through Saturday afternoon at 4 at the DECC, tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door, and the first day to stop by is for their early bird special Thursday from 4 to 7 in the afternoon.