Duluth Parks and Recreation Announces Chester Creek Concert Lineup

The series begins June 14 with concerts happening every Tuesday beginning at 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another sign that summer is just around the corner is this year’s lineup announcement for the Chester Creek Concert Series.

Duluth Parks and Recreation announced their lineup for the 39th annual Chester Creek Concert Series. Bands were able to submit applications back in January. Then a selection committee went through and picked their top bands for a variety of music during the free, 10-week series.

“Doing it in Chester Park, it’s in the middle of a city park which is really great. It gets people outside in the evening on these beautiful summer nights and it’s just about coming together and the genre doesn’t necessarily matter; we’re just bringing people into park spaces,” recreation specialist with Duluth Parks and Recreation Megan Lidd said.

Duluth Parks and Rec say an average of 600 people came out last week last summer. The series begins June 14 with concerts happening every Tuesday beginning at 7:00 p.m. There will also be food trucks on site. To see the lineup and learn more, visit the Duluth Parks and Rec website.