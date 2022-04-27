Duluth School Board, Teachers Union, And Paraprofessionals Agree To New Contract

DULUTH, Minn. — A new contract for the teachers union and paraprofessionals was approved by the Duluth school board on Tuesday.

The Duluth Federation Of Teachers, along with paraprofessionals, reached an agreement with the board to receive 2.25% raises for this year and next.

For this school year, teachers will also be paid a one-time $600 stipend related to retention and longevity of faculty members.

Another contract change includes updating the pay schedule to twice monthly, which the district said works better with its fiscal calendar.