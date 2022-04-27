Former CEC Boys Hockey Coach Dave Esse Talks Hall of Fame Induction

Two other Northland natives were also inducted: Steve Wasko of Two Harbors and Virginia's Doc Stanaway.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Back in 2020, former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey coach Dave Esse was named to the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The pandemic wiped out the actual ceremony, until last week when the Lumberjacks alum finally got to enjoy his enshrinement.

Esse spent 18 years with CEC, eight years as an assistant coach and the next ten as the head coach, where he led the Lumberjacks to two state tournament appearances in 2002 and 2008, which he says are still the two best moments of his coaching career.

“Both years weren’t expected to go very far at all and our players just bought into it. The coaches did a fantastic job. Probably the biggest one I think was 2002, obviously beating Duluth East 1-0 shorthanded goal, sold our DECC, on TV live. That was pretty special,” said Esse.

The program has produced several pro players during his time. But Esse says it’s not always about who is able to reach that level down the road.

“I’m just as proud with some of the plumbers that I have, some of the electricians and some of these people, whatever they reach, they’re all just really special. I just try to, as a coach, push the right buttons and also try to get in their head that ‘hey get after it and do the best you can.’ Whatever you’re going to do, give 100 percent,” Esse said.

