Former UMD, CSS Defenseman Brenden Kotyk Named Head Coach of South Carolina Stingrays

Kotyk led the team to a 10-8 record which included a season-best five-game win streak and victories in seven of their final nine games.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – This week, the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays named former UMD and St. Scholastica men’s hockey player Brenden Kotyk their new head coach.

The 30-year-old took over as interim head coach back in early March and since then, he led the team to a 10-8 record which included a season-best five-game win streak and victories in seven of their final nine games. Last season in his first year as an assistant, he helped the Stingrays advance to the Kelly Cup finals.