Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Lacrosse Wins Big Over Hermantown/Proctor

The Lightning will be back in action Friday on the road against Moorhead.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls lacrosse team would score early and often as they defeated Hermantown/Proctor 13-3 Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

