North By North Film Festival Begins at Zeitgeist

The five day festival kicked off Wednesday with an opening ceremony at Zeitgeist. Throughout the week, 80 films will be shown with 50 filmmakers in town.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a film lover, this is the perfect week to stop by Zeitgeist for the North By North Film Festival.

A big part of this festival is supporting the local filmmakers outside of Hollywood while also focusing on minority groups who the film industry has overlooked in the past. It also allows for people to interact with those filmmakers to get more perspective on their work.

“If you come and get a badge and see a film or see all of the films, you can meet the filmmakers. If you’re a local filmmaker, you can see what people are doing for their own filmmaking all over the country but if you’re just a film going audience, you can talk to the filmmaker after a screening and learn more about the story and the behind the scenes so I think that’s really exciting,” North By North Film Festival Director Matthew Koshmrl said.

The North By North Film Festival runs through May 1. You can see the schedule or purchase tickets on the Zeitgeist website.