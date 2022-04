Rock Ridge Baseball Team Blanks Two Harbors

The Wolverines will aim for their fourth win of the season when they host Moose Lake-Willow River on Friday.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Rock Ridge baseball team continued the stellar start to their first season as a program as they shutout Two Harbors 11-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

