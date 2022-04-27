RV Dealers Prepping for Busy Season of Sales & Services

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – While spring-like weather is taking its time to reach the Northland, RV dealerships are preparing for a busy season.

Bullyan RV in Hermantown says now is the time for owners to get their campers out of winter storage and ready for the road.

Those doing their own prep work should clean the roof and look for leaks around sealants, and use the proper cleaner to flush out antifreeze from hoses and pipes.

“We also recommend for the campground hookups,” says Parts Manager Josh Garden, “we recommend surge protectors and water pressure regulators to make sure you are protecting your onboard systems. We have all kinds of accessories such as leveling blocks, wheel shocks for trailers. And then, as far as a tire pressure system is not also a bad thing to have for when you’re traveling to keep it monitoring those tires as well.”

Garden adds they offer a full spring package for getting RVs ready for the season, but people can come to them for items and advice on what they can do at home. “If you’re doing just generic sealant checks, de-winterizing, maybe just checking your bearings out; I would say you’re probably looking at 2, 3, 4 hours maybe max to do those items.”

For those looking to purchase an RV, Sales Manager Andy Johnson says inventory has picked up following shortages during the pandemic. It is recommended that people visit a dealership to supplement what information they may get online.

“Videos are great and get you going,” says Johnson, “but it still really helps to talk to somebody that’s been doing this for a while. They can give you some advice on things that they have heard, and it still helps to talk to a real person, just to get advice.”

Johnson adds that it is best to purchase an RV early in a season rather than later. He points out that some of the selection at their dealership has their prices set last fall, which is cheaper than what it would be today. “In my mind, the RV you buy today is going to be cheaper than the RV you buy tomorrow. And so there’s some advantages to getting it now, because you can enjoy it now.”