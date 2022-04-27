Second Harvest Receives $20,000 Donation from Miller Hill Subaru

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank will be able to provide around 60-thousand meals thanks to a donation from Miller Hill Subaru.

The dealership picked them as the latest local recipient of their annual “Share the Love” campaign. When a person purchases or leases a vehicle through them, the dealership will donate $250 to one of five charities that the buyer selects. Four of them are national; Make a Wish, ASPCA, National Parks Foundation, and Meals on Wheels, while each dealership selects a local organization.

Miller Hill Subaru also added $50 each time Second Harvest was selected. In total, last year’s campaign raised $20,000, making it one of the largest they have made in the campaign’s 14-year history.

“It’s awesome,” says Beth Nimens, Marketing Manager for Miller Hill Subaru. “This one especially, knowing how many people that this facility touches, that’s incredible how many people are going to benefit from this donation this year.”

Second Harvest Executive Director Shaye Moris says the money comes as a time when donations have softened since the start of the year, while demand for what they offer has gone up.

“We’ve seen in the last month about a 26-percent increase in use of our own direct service programs,” says Moris. “So we know that families are getting impacted by the cost of groceries and gas and all those things that will drive them to our direct service programs. This will help people in the months to come.”

More information on how to give to Second Harvest and volunteer with stocking food and handing out items can be found at their website.

Nimens says she is in the process of selecting which organization will be part of this year’s campaign. It usually runs during the holiday season, from mid-November to early January.