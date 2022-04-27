The Garden Wedding and Event Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Wednesday's ribbon cutting gave the community a chance to see the renovations and learn more about the new venue, which can hold weddings, business meetings, banquets, fundraisers and more.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, a new era is beginning at The Garden Wedding and Event Center with its official grand opening.

The space, which was previously known as Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill, has been open for about six months now. But Wednesday’s ribbon cutting gave the community a chance to see the renovations and learn more about the new venue, which can hold weddings, business meetings, banquets, fundraisers and more.

“What we used to be is different than what we are now so we wanted to show off what we are and our new professional look. And we also are so involved in the community that we wanted to be able to have it be kind of a community event so people could come and see us because unless you’re getting married or coming to a corporate event, you probably aren’t going to come and see what we did behind the scenes,” general manager of the Garden Wedding and Event Center Angela Dormanen said.

The Garden’s management says that from June through November, the venue is already booked every weekend with some other events sprinkled in during weekdays.