Courtney Olin Steps Down as Head Coach of CEC Girls Hockey Team

Olin's decision comes as she will look to continue her career in education.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Seven seasons, 105 wins and an unforgettable run to the 2020 state championship game. That’s the resume for Courtney Olin as she announced earlier this week that she is stepping down as head coach of the CEC girls hockey team. And Olin says it was not at all an easy decision to make.

“The moment I was most anxious for is just going into the locker room and having to share the news with the players. There were definitely tears shed by all of us and I think a really emotional moment. But also in some ways a moment for them to have that independency and know that they’re gonna be okay and transition to the next leader, whoever that may be, who is gonna do a good job with the program,” said Olin.

Olin’s decision comes as she will look to continue her career in education. And as a 2010 Cloquet grad, she says it was an honor to be able to coach at her alma mater.

“I feel really good that there are some really skilled players and players that just work really hard and believe in the program and that they’re going to be okay and successful for whoever is fortunate enough to lead the ship next year,” Olin said.

Her father Dave Esse, who served an assistant coach with the team, will also not be returning to the program.