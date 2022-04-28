Drought Conditions End in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The persistent spring days of cold temperatures, scattered with rain and snow showers, may not be the most pleasant. However, they have helped to eliminate all drought conditions across the Northland.

For the first time in nearly two years, only a few parts of the region are abnormally dry, the lowest ranking in the drought monitor report.

“I think actually this is the first time since May 5 of 2020 where we actually had no drought conditions whatsoever across our forecast area,” says Wood Unruh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Duluth. “So we have seen that improvement this past spring.”

Unruh says the winter months see little change in drought levels as snow doesn’t provide the ground as much water as rain. “So if you melted all the snow down into a liquid equivalent that only adds up to maybe a few tenths of an inch of water.

“Definitely once you get into spring here we have that rain falling, the precipitation, everything like that, we get into that drought busting conditions.”

As for whether the wet spring trend will continue through summer. Unruh says the long-term forecast models are showing little indication that more or less rainfall will occur when compared to average. “However, there is a slight lean towards maybe above normal precipitation, if we’re going to lean one way or the another. So, we might see some of this trend persist through the summer.”

If above average rainfall does take place, it would be the first summer to see this since 2019.