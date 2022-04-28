First Collaborative Student Job Fair Held in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown high school students got their chance to search for summer work Thursday in the hallways of their school.

More than two dozen businesses and organizations took part in the Collaborative Student Job Fair, sharing information on how students can get summer work or jobs that are part-time through the school year.

There were also groups there that talked about volunteer work, as well as how they can help students find jobs depending on their unique skills and physical traits.

“We’re not just helping them through the summer,” says Laura Nilsen, Youth Career Counselor with JET, formerly known as the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training. “They get more hours in the summer, of course, but we’re helping them throughout the school year, and helping them prep for graduating high school and preparing for colleges or the trades or work force in general.”

This was the first of three student job fairs taking place in the Duluth area, as Denfeld and East high schools will have theirs next month. Businesses and organizations that took part also made a donation towards each school’s All Night Grad Party.