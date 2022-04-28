Four Cloquet Lumberjacks Sign National Letters of Intent

The Lumberjacks hosted the athletes friends, family and teammates to celebrate their commitments.

CLOQUET, Minn.– Today, four Lumberjacks put pen to paper on their college commitments.

Maddie Young signed on to continue her basketball career at St. Catherine University, which means she won’t be too far from home.

“I’m just ready for some change I think. I think change is good and I’m really excited to kind of move to a different location and see what the future has to offer. Super excited, I’m really blessed to have gotten the opportunity,” says Young.

In addition, a pair of Cloquet baseball players also signed. Jack Sorenson is headed to Century College and his teammate Alex Yrjanson is off to Mesabi Range College.

“There were a couple different places I was thinking of but then looking into this one more, it’s not too far away from home and it had the classes that I wanted to take and it just kind of seemed like the best fit for me,” says Yrjanson.

This time can be a mix of emotions for student athletes, Sorenson says, “I’m excited to get down there and put in a lot of work I guess. I’m just trying to get better in my two years, then transfer to a four year, so I just want to get better in those two years. Even if I play or not I just want to get better.”

Lastly, Cale Prosen will compete in cross-country, Nordic skiing and track at St. Scholastica.