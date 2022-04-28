Lawmakers Reach Deal On Unemployment Insurance, ‘Hero Pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota legislative leaders have reached a deal to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay bonuses to frontline workers.

The tentative agreement includes $2.7 billion to replenish the trust fund and pay back a debt to the federal government for jobless aid, and $500 million for frontline worker bonus checks.

About 667,000 workers will be eligible for the $750 bonus checks. Legislative leaders announced the deal during a MinnPost panel discussion Thursday.

They say they hope to have the bill for Gov. Walz to sign on Friday to avoid a Saturday deadline for higher tax bills on employers.