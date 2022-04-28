One-On-One: Duluth Pack CEO Talks 140 Years Of USA-Made Company

DULUTH, Minn. — Homegrown Duluth Pack is the oldest canvas and leather bag/pack maker in the USA, and the company is celebrating its 140th anniversary with a limited edition Legacy Pack.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted with Duluth Pack CEO Tom Sega about the new product and the company’s long success.

Click on the video for that conversation and see a press release below with details about Legacy Pack and the company in general.

DULUTH, MINN – Monday, April 25th, 2022 – Duluth Pack, the American Made manufacturer and brand known and respected for high-quality handcrafted canvas and leather bags, is introducing a limited-release product, The Legacy Pack, to celebrate its 140th continuous year in business. This pack is influenced by three of Duluth Pack’s iconic outdoor pack styles – the #2 Original – which has been a part of the company’s line since 1882, the top-selling Deluxe Roll-Top Scout Pack, and the functional Laptop Scoutmaster Pack. The limited-edition Legacy Pack launches early to the company’s email and SMS subscribers on Tuesday, April 26th, and will be available for a public release on Thursday, April 28th.

At 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 28th, Duluth Pack will celebrate with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce and the community at its flagship retail store in Canal Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its 140 years in business. The public is welcome and encouraged to join in on the celebrations with exclusive in-store deals, tacos made by Chachos, and free beer samplings from local partner, HOOPS Brewing from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

“We are honored to be a part of this iconic company’s 140th year milestone. To be continuously Made in Duluth, Minnesota, since 1882 is something we are so incredibly proud of,” said Tom Sega, Duluth Pack’s President and CEO.

This timeless canvas pack is just as rugged as your adventures. It is handcrafted in the iconic olive drab canvas color with brass hardware that is reminiscent of the original Duluth Pack styles. The Legacy Pack is also completed with a signature brass tag insignia, which was handcrafted on the original Duluth Pack styles that were made by the company’s founder, Camille Poirier, in the 1800s. Three guaranteed for life buckle closures with premium brown leather straps on the front of the pack finish the design. The Legacy Pack by Duluth Pack is an extremely limited collection with only 300 handcrafted in total. Each of the Legacy Packs features the number (1-300) from when they were manufactured, making each one special and one-of-a-kind. The zipper side entry pocket adds quick access and ease to the main box-style compartment and is ideal for any adventure – including hiking, traveling, or everyday use.

“The Legacy Pack is a timeless pack and is a true heirloom piece in the making. I am grateful to be a part of this project and chapter in the company’s history,” said Duluth Pack’s Marketing Manager, Andrea Johnson.

Each Duluth Pack handcrafted item includes three tags on the inside of each product – the authentic Duluth Pack tag, the American Made tag, and the Handcrafted By tag. In addition to these three tags, the Legacy Pack also features its limited run tag, numbering each pack in the run of 300.

Duluth Pack offers a large selection of original apparel, outdoor gear, home/cabin accessories, and, of course, their legendary handcrafted and lifetime guaranteed packs, totes, and outdoor bags.

For more information regarding the Legacy Pack by Duluth Pack, please visit Duluth Pack’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), visit the Duluth Pack Retail Store at 365 Canal Park Drive, the company’s website at DuluthPack.com, or call the Duluth Pack Headquarters at (218) 722-1707.

About Duluth Pack

Duluth Pack is the oldest canvas and leather bag and pack maker in the USA. For 140 years, Duluth Pack has been located in Duluth, MN, manufacturing high-quality, built-to-last canvas and leather bags, packs, and outdoor gear in a century-old factory. Duluth Pack maintains the handcrafted American-made heritage and one-customer-at-a-time way of doing business that the brand has always valued. Duluth Pack craftsmen and craftswomen value and use the same artisanal techniques that the company has used since its beginning. Duluth Pack offers a lifetime guarantee on craftsmanship and on the hardware of all products. Customers understand that Duluth Packs have the unique ability to capture stories and evoke memories; this is what makes Duluth Pack special.