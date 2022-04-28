Pilgrim Lutheran Church Holds Bingo Fundraiser For Ukraine

SUPERIOR, Wis. — As the war in Ukraine tragically continues and displaces the lives of many people, a local church in Superior is doing what they can to help out.

The Pilgrim Lutheran Church on Belknap Street held a bingo fundraiser with Superior Mayor Jim Paine as the featured number reader. At $25 dollars a piece, 120 tickets were sold, where all of the proceeds will be sent to Lutheran World Relief for Ukraine.

Businesses like Kwik Trip, Arby’s and McDonalds helped fund some of the bingo prizes as well, which made it an enjoyable night that everyone could benefit from.

“Mowchan is a Ukrainian name, and my husbands father was a Ukrainian refugee and so he has cousins in Ukraine and an uncle in Ukraine, so we had a heart for Ukraine anyway and watching these terrible videos about what war is doing over there, we just felt like we wanted to do something,” Carolyn Mowcha, Pastor at the church said.

The Pilgrim Lutheran Church hopes to send more than $2,000 dollars to Ukraine.