Prep Softball: Hibbing Picks Up Road Win, Proctor Victorious at Home

It was a good day on the diamond for the Bluejackets and the Rails.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hibbing softball team scored early and often as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 18-4 Thursday afternoon at Swanson Field.

In other prep softball action, it was Proctor taking care of business at home against Duluth Marshall 10-0 in five innings.