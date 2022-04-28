Superior Police: Possibly Suspicious Devices Found In Home After Residents Evicted

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Contractors removing items from a home in Superior discovered devices that seem suspicious on Thursday, according to the Superior Police Department.

The devices were found at a home on the 1600-block of Baxter Avenue.

Police arrived at the home around 4:30 p.m. and called in the Marathon County Bomb Squad, to help respond.

Officers got in contact with the former residents of the home, who were evicted, and said that they gave an explanation for some of the devices that were uncovered.

Neighbors around the home have been alerted to the situation.

The area will remain closed for a few hours until the bomb squad gives the all-clear.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad is the closest one available to Superior in Wisconsin.