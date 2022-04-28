UMD Host CEHSP Research and Scholarship Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – From studying how a child might gaze at a humanoid robots to measuring a person’s enjoyment of their first romantic kiss, several dozen UMD students got their chance to showcase their research projects Thursday.

The second annual College of Education and Human Service Professions’ Research and Scholarship Showcase took place inside the Kathryn A. Martin Library.

Each of the 37 undergraduate and graduate student showcased their findings, covering topics that ranged from psychology to communication sciences and disorders.

“Our project was basically something that we were interested in that related to our field,” says second year graduate student Kailee Bechthold. “My field is speech language pathology, so I look at the different accents side of that that we can do.”

This year was the first time it was held in person, after COVID forced it to be held virtually last year. Bechthold says it felt really good to have people around to physically interact with them and learn more about their research. “Our field deals so much with communication that it was really weird to do it over Zoom for an entire year-and-a-half, so it’s really great to get to this last step in our education process and be able to do it in person and see people face-to-face and present this research that we have been doing for our whole grad program.”

The showcase also featured a panel of former students sharing their past studies at UMD.