5th Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser for Camp Roundelay

DULUTH, Minn. — A rummage sale in Duluth this weekend benefitting a youth camp for Girl Scouts hopes to keep the experience fun for generations to come.

Camp Roundelay is a Girl Scout’s camp in Minong, Wisconsin that offers hiking trails, horse rides, camping opportunities and more that teach young girls about the outdoors and how to love it.

The past 4 years this rummage sale has raised thousands for the camp between the yard sale and Girl Scout cookie sales to enhance the experience for scouts at the camp now, and for years to come.

“We want kids to get outdoors, we want kids to like do what we did when we were little and see the magic that we had when we were there. Us being able to take this money to buy stuff that they wouldn’t have, to help the kids have an even more special experience and get them coming back, get them through the door,” Brooke Krafthefer, Site Project Coordinator, Friends of Roundelay said.

Last year the rummage sale raised $5,000 dollars for Camp Roundelay, and they hope to raise about the same this year.

The sale lasts till Sunday afternoon at 3423 Woodland Avenue.