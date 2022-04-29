JDRF Type I Diabetes Walk to Take Place Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday morning, dozens of people will gather at the Lakewalk to raise awareness about juvenile diabetes in the community.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) is partnering with Essentia Health to bring the JDRF Community One Walk back to Duluth this weekend. They hope to create a world without Type I Diabetes. The disease mostly afflicts children forcing them to adjust their lifestyle. Right now, there is no cure. Currently, over $25,000 has been raised for Saturday’s walk.

“They are fighters, they are warriors but every once in a while, they need a little support to tell them that life is not so bad, it’s fun and so that’s why we want everybody to come and support this event,” Dr. Kannan Kasturi, M.D, pediatric diabetes said.

The walk is set to take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park off of 2nd Ave. E. To learn more or to register to walk, visit the JDRF website.