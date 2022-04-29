Live Interview: Author Talks ‘The Sower,’ Independent Bookstore Day At Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger sat down with Rob Jung, author of “The Sower,” during the 7 a.m. hour of the morning show to talk about his book signing at The Bookstore at Fitger’s Saturday afternoon to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. For more on that conversation, watch the video above. And see a press release below about the book and special events happening at The Bookstore at Fitger’s this Saturday.

Bookstore at Fitger’s to Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30 with a Scavenger Hunt, Author Readings, and Plenty More

(Duluth, MN) – The national one-day party that celebrates independent bookstores across the country will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, and there is quite an event planned at The Bookstore at Fitger’s, located at 600 East Superior Street in Duluth.

There will be book-related activities at the store throughout the day, beginning when it opens at 10 a.m. As customers arrive, they will be greeted at the door with treats and balloons; and author-related events are planned throughout the day.

From 10 a.m. to Noon, a writer’s workshop is planned; and Rob Jung, author of The Sower will be at the store signing copies of his latest novel between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Sower is the story of a transgender private detective working on a case involving a five-year-old unsolved murder, a U.S. Senate candidate with a past to hide and an alleged art forgery that rocks the art world.

“It is so important for people to be able to see themselves in the stories they read. For way too long, the majority of trans characters who have made it into books have been secondary characters. In this series, the protagonist is a transgender former Marine, who is driven by a passion for setting wrongs right,” said Jung.