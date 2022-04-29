Melanoma Awareness Month Kicks Off On Melanoma Monday May 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Health experts are raising awareness about skin health as we approach Melanoma Awareness Month starting May 1.

It’s all about focusing on skin health, sun safety, tanning prevention and skin cancer screenings.

The owner of Twin Ports Dermatology, Heather Smith, said it’s important for everyone to get their skin professional screened once a year, especially if you notice an odd mole on your body.

“They have a crusty behavior to them; they’re a little scaly; they have some symptoms to them. So I always tell my patients, if you just have a weird inkling about a mole, we’re going to take it off and we’re going to test it. And people tend to know their bodies, and they’re often right.” Smith said.

Melanoma and other skin cancers aren’t 100 percent preventable, but there are ways to reduce your risk by wearing sunscreen, protective clothing and avoiding tanning beds.