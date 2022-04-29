Minnesota Wilderness Stay Alive With Game 3 Win

Ethan Wolthers, Nicholas Rexine, William Persson and Jared Mangan all scored for the Wildnerness who will play again Saturday night at home at 7:15.

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Minnesota Wilderness keep their season alive as they defeat the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4-1 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Friday night.

