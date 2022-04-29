New Coffee Shop Set to Open

DULUTH, Minn. – A new coffee shop is opening up next week on West Superior Street in Duluth.

Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters, is a coffee shop that presents a dream aesthetic and intends to foster more community and positive experiences through coffee. The shop will have a full café menu including traditional loose leaf tea and coffee roasted in house.

Live music will also play at the shop during the Homegrown festival.

“My favorite thing to do is be of service to people across the counter and to share what I really love and hopefully in part some of that love on someone else as they go throughout their day and maybe bring a little light to a dark space,” Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters Owner, Charlie Comnick says.

Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters officially open their doors on Tuesday at 6:30 in the morning, and their days of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays.