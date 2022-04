Prep Baseball: Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Take Care of Business at Home

Home field advantage was key for the Rails and the Hunters.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor baseball team continued its stellar start to the season, defeating Warroad 10-4 Friday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In other prep baseball action, CJ Christianson allowed just two hits while striking out 13 batters to help Duluth Denfeld knock off Hibbing 3-1 at Wade Stadium.