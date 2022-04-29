Prescribed Burns Set to Begin When Conditions Allow

DULUTH, Minn. – The ongoing cold weather is putting a damper on the start of the prescribed burn season in the Superior National Forest.

Experts with the Superior National Forest were hoping to start with the prescribed burns a month ago, but the ongoing winter and wet weekend ahead have not allowed it. They say prescribed fires help reduce hazardous fuel build up and lower the risk of intense wildfire, improving and maintaining the health of the forest and the creatures who call it home.

“They look at wildlife ecosystems, where potentially that burn could help create new habitat. There are a lot of wildlife species that benefit from prescribed burns. If we can reduce some of those hazardous fuels now, with our prescriptions by going out and conducting these carefully planned burns, we hope to reduce the chance of intense wildfire in the future,” public affairs officer with the Superior National Forest Joanna Gilkeson said.

Forest experts planned to do around 6-7000 prescribed burns this year. Those on email lists will be notified when burns happen. Those that generate more smoke or take place in a community will be announced on social media.