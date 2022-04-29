Rally Kicks off Return of Dragon Boat Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The long ore-driven Dragon Boats are back racing in Lake Superior this summer, and Superior citizens celebrated their return Friday at a kickoff event.

The Dragon Boat festival is the largest charitable event the city of Superior has to offer. It was called off the past 2-years, last year partially due to the closure of the Canadian border leaving 6 of the 8 boats competing stuck there.

Friday’s rally was an opportunity for teams to sign up for the festival and by doing so, got discounted 200 dollars off for the admission fee.

The goal is to have 70 to 90 teams sign up.

“After two years going away from this, I can’t even put into words how excited I am. This has been hard for everyone the past two years. To be able to bring this back, to really bring the drive, to bring the energy back into Superior, into the community after all we’ve been through I can’t think of a better event to really re-get everyone going than the Dragon Boat Festival in Superior,” Dragon Boat Festival Event Chair, Ben Damberg says.

The festival will be held on August 26th and 27th on Barkers Island.