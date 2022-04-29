St. Scholastica Holds Dedication Ceremony for Dan Seeler Entry Hall

The space will feature the new CSS Athletics Hall of Fame Wall, which includes Seeler's name from 2013.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, St. Scholastica held a special dedication ceremony for the new Dan Seeler Entry Hall in the Burns Wellness Commons named after the former CSS soccer and hockey player.

Seeler played for the Saints from 1978 to 1982. The space will feature the new CSS Athletics Hall of Fame Wall, which includes Seeler’s name from 2013.

“The school has had an incredible impact on me and to be able to give back to the school, to give back to the athletic department and student-athletes is an honor and a privilege and I’m glad to be able to do it,” Seeler said.

“He is a Hall of Fame member, which makes it even better. It’s a great way to give back and make it more relevant and easier to see and the interactive TV, that’s amazing. So now more people can come up and be able to see the history and all the other Hall of Fame inductees that we have,” interim athletic director Merissa Edwards said.

Seeler’s donation includes new state-of-the-art soccer benches that are currently in place at Saints Field.