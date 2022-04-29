Sutherland CBD Expands Into Club Canna

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The owner of a CBD business with locations on both sides of the bridge is repurposing a vacant gas station on Tower Ave in Superior.

Craig Sutherland of Sutherland CBD has purchased this new location and plans to call it Club Canna.

It’ll be a non-alcoholic bar, but one that serves CBD infused teas, slushies, and more exotic drinks. Sutherland CBD has two store locations in Duluth and Superior and he hopes this new bar will encourage people to not only enjoy their products, but each other’s company as well.

“It’s going to be awesome, we’re going to transform it into a satellite of Sutherland CBD, like I said earlier it’s a like franks red hot sauce you can put this stuff on everything, we’re going to have different beverages, options, eventually go into a non-alcoholic Bloody Mary for Sundays type deal during a Packer game or something, we’ll get creative, we’ll get unique and I promise you we’re going to have something fun for everyone,” Craig Sutherland, Co-Owner, Sutherland CBD and Club Canna said.

The co-owner says the new Club Canna is set to be open by June 1st and Sutherland says you must be 21 or older to consume the products.