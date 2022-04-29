WLSSD Holds Unwanted Medication Collection Event

DULUTH, Minn. – As many people continue getting into spring cleaning, WLSSD in Duluth helped residents with a safe place to dispose of any unwanted medications.

Medicine cabinet clean out day provided a free drive up drop-off of people’s unwanted or expired medications. The drop-off allows an easy, safe and environmentally friendly way for people to get rid of their meds while learning the importance of disposing them separately.

“The first is the risk of accidental poisings at home. The second is a risk of theft or diversion for elicit uses. And then finally, environmentally, having medications insinuated at high temperatures is the best environmental choice for medication disposal,” environmental program coordinator for WLSSD Sarah Lerohl said.

If you missed Friday’s event, there are different drop box sites at local law enforcement agencies and participating pharmacies. You can find a list of those places on the WLSSD website.