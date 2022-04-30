Duluth Wolfpack Lacrosse: Girls Outlast St. Paul Central, Boys Drop to Spring Lake Park

Rain and strong winds didn't keep these athletes from playing today.

DULUTH, Minn.–

The Wolfpack girls played in their third game of the season today, hosting St.Paul Central. They defeated the Wildcats 9-2. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 at Grand Rapids.

Meanwhile, the boys played at home against Spring Lake Park. The Wolfpack kept it close the entire game, but the Panthers ultimately pulled out the victory 7-5. Their next game is Senior Night, next Friday at Ordean Stadium.