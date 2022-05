Families Get Active for 30th Healthy Kids Day at Duluth YMCA

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday was the 30th Anniversary of the Duluth Area YMCA’s largest one-day event, celebrating healthy lifestyles for families and kicking off the Y’s Summer Schedule.

FOX 21 Photojournalist Owen Zagrabelny takes us to Healthy Kids Day.

Superior Douglas County Family YMCA will hold their Healthy Kids Day Event Sunday from 11-3.