Relatives Encourage Community to Join in Celebrating Lives of Barry Family at Funeral Sunday

According to the Council President, the family plans to Livestream the funeral as well, and you can catch it on FOX 21 News at 9 Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The community is asked to once again come together, this time to celebrate the lives of Sean, Rianna, Shiway, and Sadie Barry before they are laid to rest.

The family is urging the public to join them for the funeral service Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Marshall School Auditorium.

Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman, who was also friends with the Barry’s when they were neighbors in lakeside, said doors will open before 1 p.m., so the earlier is better for parking.

Forsman also said after last Sunday’s vigil at their home, he expects a big turnout, for a family who touched so many.

“I think that folks should feel welcome if it’s something that is in your heart to do that’s what the family has asked is for you to feel welcome to come and share that moment with them,” said Forsman.

“But honestly it’s a chance to remember the legacy of Sean, Rianna, Sadie, and Shiway and the impact that they had throughout our community in their time here,” he said.

The service will be followed by a full colorguard outside.

Sean, Rianna, Shiway, and Sadie Barry were murdered in their home last week by their 29-year-old relative.