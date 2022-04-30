Wilderness Clinch Victory at Home to Force Game Five

In order to keep their season alive, the Wilderness will have to win the final game of the series, tomorrow night at 5:30.

CLOQUET, Minn.– Last night, with their backs against the wall the Minnesota Wilderness took game three of the first round of the NAHL Playoffs. Tonight, they shut out the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, winning 3-0, to force Game Five of the series.

