Yarn Harbor Celebrates 5th Annual Local Yarn Shop Day

DULUTH, Minn.- Knitting enthusiasts got all tied up in the 5th annual Local Yarn Shop Day at Yarn Harbor in Duluth.

The store featured special limited yarn shop day supplies and free patterns with your yarn purchase.

According to Kathy Thomas, owner of Yarn Harbor, it’s important to celebrate brick and mortar yarn shops in all communities.

“It’s a lot different from a ‘big box’ as far as the yarn, as far as the support you get, we have classes here, we really appreciate and enjoy walking people step by step, getting their project, making sure they get the right fiber for their project, and the tools that they need, for themselves to be able to do the projects that they want to do,” said Thomas.

There was also a drawing where a $50 gift card or knitting book with yarn was up for grabs.