Caddy Shack’s Indoor Golf Season Still In Full Swing

DULUTH, Minn. — Mother Nature has not been forgiving this spring and its preventing golfers from hitting the green but you can still work on your swing with an indoor golf simulator.

Caddy Shack in West Duluth offers three different simulators where you can play golf, soccer, hockey or shooting games.

The owner says usually by Easter, their indoor golf season ends and live music season starts but they have extended reservations for their simulators as there has been such high demand for it.

“We do have limiting weather here, we don’t get summer very much, and when we do get it, it’s very short, it’s brief and its spurts. So part of the reason we our business that we did was because we needed something that you could do when it’s 70 below outside and it’s always 70 degrees in here so it works out really well,” Stephanie LaFleur, Owner of the Caddy Shack said.

Caddy Shack says that if you want to reserve a suite either call ahead or book on their website. It is $45 dollars an hour and you can have up to 4 people per simulator.