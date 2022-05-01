Labor Unions, Community Hold International Worker Solidarity Rally

Organizers said the number of people present showed that workers’ rights are a priority for the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Around the world, the first day of May is celebrated as May Day, which represents International Workers’ Day.

At the Harrison Community Center in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, roughly a dozen different labor unions and community organizations came together for the 2nd annual International Worker Solidarity Rally.

City Councilor Azrin Awal read a proclamation by Mayor Emily Larson recognizing this day.

“Bring people together among our unions among different groups of people in the community to focus on the importance of labor and how labor needs to be treated fairly, equitably, and justly in order to get the work done that needs doing in our society,” said David Clanaugh, Chair of the Twin Ports DSA Steering Committee.

State politicians including State Senator Jen McEwen spoke at the event, as well as the President of the Twin Ports NAACP.