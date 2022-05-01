Northern Star: Jordyn Thomas

Thomas is a 5th year senior, a captain and VP of the Green Bandana Project.

DULUTH, Minn.– Jordyn Thomas is a superstar on the softball field, holding the all-time home run record at UMD. But, when Covid struck in 2020, ending her season along with athletes across the country, Thomas was granted a fifth year of eligibility.

“I kind of just made the decision that you only get so many years of playing the sport you love, so why not, if I had the ability to and I had more schooling to get done, so I was like why not come back and make more memories and have my four full years of playing the game I love,” says Thomas.

A starter since her freshman year, she has played in a total of 216 games for the Bulldogs. In these final weeks of the season, she reflects back on her career and takes pride in being a part of the program.

Thomas says, “Bulldog softball is just fierce competitors, no matter who we’re playing against we come onto the field and we play together as a team and we go out and win.”

But Thomas is more than her performance, she is also a leader on her team and a scholar in the classroom.

“She’s done so much for UMD and UMD Softball, we talk about our three C’s, classroom, community, competition and she strives high in all three of those and has left a legacy in all three of those,” says head coach Lynn Anderson.

Thomas is also involved as vice president in UMD’s Green Bandana Project, a mental health awareness campaign started by athletes on campus.

“The more that mental health gets brought into the light, especially in athletics the better. I’m very proud of that campaign and how much it’s grown and we handed it off to two softball girls for the next couple years because me and the president are graduating,” says Thomas, “I’m really excited to see what they can do with it and just to keep the legacy going and keep conversations out there about mental health.”

Thomas is nearing her graduation day and it’s coming time to hang up her cleats. But, not before the Bulldogs make a run in the post season, beginning the conference tournament this weekend.