UMD Baseball Jumps Ahead in Series Against Minot State

They will continue the series versus the Beavers tomorrow at 10am at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bulldogs fell behind early in Game One, but the bats came alive late. UMD pulls out the come from behind win against Minot State 7-6.

In Game Two of the doubleheader, the Bulldogs rally in the eighth to win 3-2.

