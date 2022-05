UWS Baseball Defeats North Central to Sweep the Series

Next up, UWS travels to Northland on Tuesday.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–UWS scored 34 unanswered runs during the first two games Friday and Saturday. The Yellowjackets bats stayed hot as they complete the series sweep against the Rams this afternoon, 17-10.

Next up, UWS travels to Northland on Tuesday.